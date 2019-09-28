Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Zanzibar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received Dr. Ali Mohammed Shein, President of Zanzibar.

During the meeting, held at the Al Bahar Palace, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Shein discussed the existing relations between the two countries in the areas of investment, trade, tourism and other sectors, as well as ways of enhancing their future ties and several issues of mutual interest.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed stated that the UAE is prioritising its efforts to boost its relations with Tanzania, Zanzibar and Africa in general, to achieve development and prosperity.

Shein thanked H.

H. Sheikh Mohamed for the UAE's support for Zanzibar’s overall development while highlighting his desire to enhance his country’s overall relations with the UAE to benefit from its pioneering expertise, especially in the light of the potential for further joint development and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary at the Crown Prince’s Court of Abu Dhabi, Hussain Jasem Al Nowais, Chairman of the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, and Khalifa Abdul Rahman Al Marzouqi, UAE Ambassador to Tanzania, along with Mohammed Ramia Abdiwawa, Minister of Finance and Planning of Zanzibar, and another minister from Zanzibar.