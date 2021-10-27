Mohamed bin Zayed receives Presidents of Armenia and Seychelles

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today separately President Armen Sarkissian of Armenia, and President Wavel Ramkalawan of Seychelles, who are on working visits to the UAE.

During the meetings, which took place at Qasr Al Bahr, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed discussed with the presidents of Armenia and Seychelles ways of enhancing ties of friendship and avenues of cooperation, particularly in developmental, economic and investment fields, and reviewed an array of regional and global issues of common interest.

The leaders also touched on the Expo 2020 Dubai, which brings together the cultures of the peoples of the world, their history, development projects, investment opportunities, and the humanitarian and civilizational experiences offered by the participating countries in areas of sustainability and scientific innovation.

The meetings were attended by H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Crown Prince Court; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.