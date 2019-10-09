UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Prince Andrew, Duke Of York

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 06:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Wednesday Prince Andrew, Duke of York.

Prince Andrew, who founded the Pitch@Palace iniative in partnership with the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, is currently visiting the UAE to attend the 'Pitch@Palace UAE 3.0' awards ceremony.

During the meeting, which took place at Sea Palace in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed Prince Andrew to the country, noting the unique relations that tie the UAE and the UK, which are based on understanding, mutual respect and trust.

The two sides held friendly talks, and exchanged views on topics of mutual interest.

Hussain Jassim Al Nowais, Chairman of the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, were also present during the meeting.

