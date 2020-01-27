Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prince Guillaume of Luxembourg

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2020) ABU DHABI, 27th January, 2020 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Monday, received Prince Guillaume of Luxembourg, who is currently visiting the UAE.

During the meeting, held at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed Prince Guillaume and his delegation and hoped that the visit would contribute in furthering ties of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and Luxembourg.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and Prince Guillaume discussed ways of strengthening bilateral relations in the various fields, and opening new horizons for cooperation. They also exchanged views on several issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by H.

H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, H.H. Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, Sheikhs and senior officials.

From the Luxembourg side, it was attended by Etienne Schneider Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Economy, Pierre Gramegna, Minister of Finance and Elisabeth Cardoso, Ambassador of Luxembourg.