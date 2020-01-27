UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Prince Guillaume Of Luxembourg

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 11:30 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prince Guillaume of Luxembourg

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2020) ABU DHABI, 27th January, 2020 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Monday, received Prince Guillaume of Luxembourg, who is currently visiting the UAE.

During the meeting, held at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed Prince Guillaume and his delegation and hoped that the visit would contribute in furthering ties of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and Luxembourg.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and Prince Guillaume discussed ways of strengthening bilateral relations in the various fields, and opening new horizons for cooperation. They also exchanged views on several issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by H.

H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, H.H. Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, Sheikhs and senior officials.

From the Luxembourg side, it was attended by Etienne Schneider Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Economy, Pierre Gramegna, Minister of Finance and Elisabeth Cardoso, Ambassador of Luxembourg.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Luxembourg Pierre January 2020

Recent Stories

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

5 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives organisers of Zayed Cha ..

20 minutes ago

Professor Shareef ul Mujahid laid to rest in Unive ..

7 minutes ago

Prime Minister meets GDA chief Pir Pagaro

7 minutes ago

Brazil region swept by floods and record rains fac ..

7 minutes ago

Form, fitness, performance sole criterion for sele ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.