Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Prince Khalid Bin Salman

Mon 07th October 2019 | 02:00 AM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prince Khalid bin Salman

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2019) ABU DHABI, 6th October 2019 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Sunday at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi HRH Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Deputy Minister of Defense.

The meeting touched on ways to enhance the strong fraternal ties between the UAE and Saudi Arabia in all fields, particularly the strategic cooperation, as well as coordination and joint action in defence and military affairs.

Also discussed were a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, the challenges facing the Arabian Gulf and their implications on the security of GCC countries and peoples and the efforts to address them.

Prince Khalid conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes of further progress and prosperity to the UAE and its people.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reciprocated the greetings, wishing the Kingdom and its people further progress under the wise leadership of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary General of the Supreme National Security Council and Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, Chairman of the Federal Customs Authority, attended the meeting.

