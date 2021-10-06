UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 04:30 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Qatar&#039;s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, which took place at Al Bahr Palace, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman discussed the strong ties between their countries and ways to enhance them to serve the interests of their nations.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Qatar

Recent Stories

Bodour Al Qasimi affirms potential of regional pub ..

Bodour Al Qasimi affirms potential of regional publishing sector in driving new ..

3 minutes ago
 Hamdan Sports Complex to host 25th Karate World Ch ..

Hamdan Sports Complex to host 25th Karate World Championship from November 16-21

12 minutes ago
 Unknown armed men shot dead two person in Quetta

Unknown armed men shot dead two person in Quetta

6 minutes ago
 Swiss skier Wendy Holdener to miss start of World ..

Swiss skier Wendy Holdener to miss start of World Cup season

6 minutes ago
 Dar-ul-Aman inaugurated in Balambat

Dar-ul-Aman inaugurated in Balambat

6 minutes ago
 Two POs held in sargodha

Two POs held in sargodha

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.