Mohamed bin Zayed receives Russian Foreign Minister

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergei Lavrov, at the Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the visit of the top Russian diplomat to the UAE, and discussed with him the ties of friendship and ways of strengthening the levels of cooperation, especially in the investment, economic and commercial fields, which have witnessed remarkable growth during the past year.

He also discussed means to develop various aspects of coordination and action between the UAE and Russia to realise the mutual interests of the two countries and their peoples.

The two sides also touched on the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, the efforts of the two countries to confront it, and the importance of expanding cooperation in this regard within the framework of supporting international efforts to contain its health, humanitarian and social repercussions.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and Lavrov discussed several regional and international issues and developments of common interest and efforts made to support peace and stability in the region.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed presented the Order of the Union to Sergey Lavrov and the Order of Zayed II of the first class to Mikhail Bogdanov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, which were both awarded to them by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan in recognition of their efforts and in honour of their role in strengthening relations between the two countries and promoting them at various levels.

Sheikh Mohamed wished the Russian Foreign Minister and his deputy continued success in serving their country.

The Russian officials expressed their sincere thanks to the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa and Sheikh Mohamed for this generous initiative. They expressed their pride for this appreciation, which was an affirmation of the flourishing relations between the two countries.

They said they were proud to contribute to the consolidation of friendly relations between Russia and the UAE, and keen to continue supporting and developing them in all fields.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports, Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the President, Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Russia, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.