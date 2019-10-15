UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Russian President

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 03:30 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Russian President

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Tuesday received Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is on a state visit to the country

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Tuesday received Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is on a state visit to the country.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince welcomed the Russian President at the Presidential Flight (Airport) in Abu Dhabi this afternoon.

