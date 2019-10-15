Mohamed bin Zayed receives Russian President

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Tuesday received Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is on a state visit to the country

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince welcomed the Russian President at the Presidential Flight (Airport) in Abu Dhabi this afternoon.