Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Saudi Crown Prince's Phone Call

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 02:30 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received a telephone call today from HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

They discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation between the two brotherly countries in all fields.

They also touched on the 'Green middle East' initiative, announced by the Saudi Crown Prince, which aims to plant 50 billion trees in partnership with the countries of the region.

It will be the largest reforestation program in the world that would contribute to preserving environment and sustaining renewable sources.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised Prince Mohammed bin Salman's initiative and its lasting impact on overcoming economic and social challenges faced by the region's environment and improving quality of life in the communities.

