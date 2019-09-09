Mohamed bin Zayed receives Saudi Energy Minister

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2019) ABU DHABI, 9th September 2019 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Monday at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Saudi Energy Minister, who is currently in the UAE for the World Energy Congress.

Sheikh Mohamed congratulated Prince Abdulaziz on his appointment by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and wished him success in his new post.

The meeting touched on ways to enhance the strong fraternal ties between the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Also discussed were a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Mohamed underlined the importance of the World Energy Congress in shaping the future of global energy industry by tackling solutions, ideas and initiatives to overcome the challenges facing this vital sector.

H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, Turki bin Abdullah Al Dakheel, Saudi Ambassador to the UAE, Sheikhs and senior officials, attended the meeting.