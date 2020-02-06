UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Senegalese President

Thu 06th February 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received Macky Sall, President of Senegal, who is currently visiting the UAE.

Upon the arrival of President Sall at Al Watan Palace in the capital, Abu Dhabi, the official protocol began with the Senegalese National Anthem and a 21-round artillery barrage welcoming the nation’s guest.

Sall was then greeted by Sheikhs, ministers and senior officials. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was also greeted by the senior Senegalese officials accompanying Sall while a group of children waved the flags of both countries.

President Sall was also welcomed by H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs Families' Affairs Office of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future; Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of the Federal Supreme Council at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Dr.

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of State; Eng. Awaidha Murshid Al Marar, Chairman of the Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi; Lt. General Engineer Isa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces; Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Court; Sultan Ali Al Harbi, UAE Ambassador to Senegal, Hussain Jassim Al Nowais, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, and Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General Emirates Red Crescent, ERC.

President Sall’s delegation comprises Amadou Bah, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Amadou Hott, Minister of Economy, Planning and Cooperation; Sido Gu Zir, Adviser in Charge of Communications; Omar Demba Ba, Minister of Diplomatic Advisor to the President of the Republic; Ibrahim Salal, Special Adviser to the President of the Republic; Malik Seck, Special Adviser to the President of the Republic; Ibrahima Sylla, Ambassador of Senegal to the UAE; Kimoko Diakite, Director-General of Legal Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Moustapha Diop, Director of Asian and middle Eastern Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

