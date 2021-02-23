UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Serbian, Cypriot Defence Ministers

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 10:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Serbian, Cypriot defence ministers

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today, in separate meetings, Nebojsa Stefanovic, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Serbia, and Charalambos Petrides, Minister of Defence of Cyprus, on the sidelines of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2021), convening at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 21 to 25 February.

Sheikh Mohamed and the Serbian and Cypriot defence ministers discussed ways of strengthening defence and military cooperation between the UAE and their respective countries to serve mutual interests.

The meetings touched on the importance of IDEX, being an international platform for future defence industries under these exceptional circumstances the world is experiencing, thanks to the potential strategic partnerships up for grabs during the event that serve international security, peace and stability and address common challenges.

