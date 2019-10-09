Mohamed bin Zayed receives Sir John Lorimer

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has received Lieutenant General Sir John Lorimer, the UK’s Defence Senior Adviser to the middle East and North Africa.

During the meeting held at Al Bahr Palace, His Highness and the British official discussed cooperation and ways to enhance ties between the UAE and the UK in the military and defence domains to promote coordination and joint work between the two friendly countries.

Sheikh Mohamed and Sir John Lorimer exchanged views on the latest developments in the Middle East and their effects on the region's security and stability as well as a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Attending the meeting were Lt. General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and British Ambassador to the UAE, Patrick Moody.