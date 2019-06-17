Mohamed bin Zayed receives Speaker of Ethiopian House of Federation

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2019) ABU DHABI, 17th June 2019 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Monday Keria Ibrahim, Speaker of the House of Federation of Ethiopia, who was accompanied by Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries, particularly in parliamentary, developmental and humanitarian fields. Also discussed were topics of mutual interest.

Sheikh Mohamed and the Speaker of the House of Federation of Ethiopia also talked about the importance of parliaments in advancing peoples' issues and supporting their aspirations for development, stability, peace and prosperity.

The meeting also touched on ties of friendship and UAE's developmental and humanitarian efforts in Ethiopia.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, H.H. Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance.