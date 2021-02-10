UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Speaker Of National Assembly Of South Korea

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 10:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Speaker of National Assembly of South Korea

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the Speaker of the National Assembly of South Korea, have discussed the prospects of further bolstering the close relations between the two friendly nations.

This came as H.H. Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Park Byeong-seug today at Qasr Al Bahr Palace, here, where the discussions focused on developing economic cooperation in addition to an array of regional and international issues of interest.

They underlined the importance of fostering global synergy in the humanitarian field to ensure rapid and efficient response to common challenges during the current critical stage where the world is reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed congratulated the friendly people of South Korea on their Lunar New Year and wished them sustained progress and prosperity.

The guest expressed his sincere congratulations on the tremendous success of the Emirates Mars Mission and voiced his country's interest in developing parliamentary relations with the UAE.

Attending the meeting were Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi.

