Mohamed bin Zayed receives speakers, members of regional, international parliaments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received a delegation of Speakers and members of regional and international parliaments and members of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, who are currently visiting the UAE to participate in the celebration of the Federal National Council, FNC, to mark the end of the Year of Tolerance.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the delegation and wished them an eventful stay in the UAE while expressing his happiness at the Year of Tolerance’s positive international turnout, both on official and popular levels.

He added that the year’s events, programmes and initiatives have promoted awareness of the values of tolerance, stressing that the Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together is a key initiative of the Year of Tolerance and is a key reference for future work in promoting coexistence among the world’s peoples.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed then highlighted the fact that parliaments play a key role in building bridges of coexistence and understanding between communities, because they express the aspirations of their people for development, peace and stability.

The Speakers and members of regional and international parliaments expressed their happiness at visiting the UAE and meeting with H.H. Sheikh Mohamed, praising the country’s efforts to promote tolerance and moderation around the world and support regional and international development without discrimination.

The delegation also praised the UAE’s leading development experience, its youth and women’s empowerment plans, and its keenness to prepare for the next 50 years.

The meeting was attended by Saqr Ghobash, FNC Speaker, and Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace.