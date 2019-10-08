UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Sudan Leaders

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 07:00 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Sudan leaders

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Tuesday General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council, and Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

During the meeting, held at the Sea Palace in Abu Dhabi, the parties discussed means to advance bilateral ties between the two countries, particularly those related to the trade and investment sectors. They also exchanged views on Sudan's political arena, along with regional and international developments.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed affirmed that the UAE will continue to stand by Sudan during this important phase in the nation's history, and that it will support the Sudanese government and people on its development journey to attain growth, security and stability.

His Highness noted that UAE-Sudan relations are historic and are based on strong ties of brotherhood, trust and mutual respect.

He went on to wish Al Burhan and Hamdok success in their national tasks and responsibilities entrusted to them during the coming period.

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, Jassim Mohammed Buatabh Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and Hamad Mohammed Humaid Al Jneibi, UAE Ambassador to Sudan, attended the meeting.

The Sudanese delegation attending the meeting included Asma Abdalla, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Ibrahim Elbadawi, Finance Minister; Madani Abbas Madani, Minister of Industry and Trade, and Mohammed Ameen Al Karb, Ambassador of Sudan to the UAE.

