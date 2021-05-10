UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Sudan's Head Of Transitional Military Council

Sumaira FH 14 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 11:30 AM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Sudan's Head of Transitional Military Council

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Sunday evening received Lt. General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, Head of Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC), who is on a working visit to the country.

The sides discussed - in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs - the fraternal relations between the UAE and Sudan and ways to strengthen them across all domains.

During the meeting, held at Qasr Al Shati', they also exchanged views on several regional and international issues and files of common interest, especially developments in the Horn of Africa and East Africa.

The two sides also stressed the importance of giving priority to the voice of wisdom, dialogue and finding diplomatic solutions to the various issues and challenges facing the region in a way that contributes to defuse tensions and crises and establish a solid foundation for further development and prosperity for their peoples.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the UAE’s keenness to support Sudan's efforts in promoting peace, stability and development, especially during this critical phase of its history, based on its belief that Sudan’s stability, security and safety represent an important pillar in the region’s security.

Al Burhan, in turn, underlined that Sudan is keen to enhance various aspects of cooperation and joint work with the UAE in light of the historical fraternal relations that bind the two countries and their peoples.

The Sudanese senior official hailed the UAE's stances towards preserving Sudan’s stability and security during the challenges it is currently facing. He also praised the country's urgent humanitarian initiatives and medical supplies it continues to provide to Sudan amidst the global fight against COVID-19.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Khaled Omar Youssef, Sudanese Minister of Cabinet Affairs; and the accompanying delegation.

