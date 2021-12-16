ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received a written note from President of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, on promoting relations between the two countries.

H.H.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, today received Mwigulu Nchemba, Minister of Finance and Planning of Tanzania, at Qasr Al Watan, who delivered the letter to Sheikh Mansour.

During his meeting with the Tanzanian delegation, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed discussed with them relations between the UAE and Tanzania, development opportunity, economic partnership, and trade exchange between the two countries.