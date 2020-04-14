UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Telephone Call From Bulgarian Prime Minister On Coronavirus Crisis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 09:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received a telephone call from Boyko Borisov, Prime Minister of Bulgaria, on the regional and international spread of the coronavirus and global efforts to address its overall effects.

During the call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his appreciation for the close friendship between the two countries in various fields, as well as their current cooperation to deal with the economic effects of the pandemic.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed stressed that the UAE is keen to coordinate with Bulgaria in confronting the virus while wishing the Bulgarian people and the peoples of the entire world safety, and that this critical stage would pass with the least possible losses.

The UAE is continuing to work with various countries to tackle the virus because this is the approach it believes in, he added, affirming that this is the only way the world can confront this common danger.

Borisov thanked the UAE for helping to combat the pandemic while expressing his appreciation for the efforts of H.H. Sheikh Mohamed to promote international solidarity to overcome this difficult crisis facing the world. He also wished that the UAE and its people remain safe.

