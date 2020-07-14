Mohamed bin Zayed receives telephone call from Greek Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Monday a telephone call from Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece.

They discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations and cooperation for the benefit of the two friendly countries, as well as details of the Emirati-Greek Strategic Forum, scheduled to be held later this month.

The two sides reviewed the situation coronavirus and the global efforts to contain it. The Greek Prime Minister thanked the UAE for providing medical aid to his country to combat the pandemic and expressed his appreciation to the UAE's humanitarian role in addressing its overall effects.

During the telephone call, Sheikh Mohamed and Mitsotakis touched on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, including developments in the Mediterranean. The two sides emphasised the importance of maintaining security and peace in this region and the avoidance of adopting any policies that may threaten its stability or hinder the utilisation of its resources for the benefit of its people in line with the international law.

They also stressed the need to settle disputes through peaceful means and in a way that will sustain regional security and global peace.