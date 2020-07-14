UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Telephone Call From Greek Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 01:15 AM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives telephone call from Greek Prime Minister

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Monday a telephone call from Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece.

They discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations and cooperation for the benefit of the two friendly countries, as well as details of the Emirati-Greek Strategic Forum, scheduled to be held later this month.

The two sides reviewed the situation coronavirus and the global efforts to contain it. The Greek Prime Minister thanked the UAE for providing medical aid to his country to combat the pandemic and expressed his appreciation to the UAE's humanitarian role in addressing its overall effects.

During the telephone call, Sheikh Mohamed and Mitsotakis touched on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, including developments in the Mediterranean. The two sides emphasised the importance of maintaining security and peace in this region and the avoidance of adopting any policies that may threaten its stability or hinder the utilisation of its resources for the benefit of its people in line with the international law.

They also stressed the need to settle disputes through peaceful means and in a way that will sustain regional security and global peace.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Greece May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives cables of condolences

1 hour ago

UAE conducts over four million COVID-19 tests

1 hour ago

Emirates Mars Mission announces live stream link t ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempts to target Saudi Arabi ..

2 hours ago

CDA partners with UNICEF and Ministry of Education ..

2 hours ago

UAE, South Korea present effective crisis manageme ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.