Mohamed bin Zayed receives the Executive Director of the World Food Programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, today received at the Al Shatea Palace David Beasley, Executive Director of the United Nations World food Programme.

His Highness and Beasley discussed the existing cooperation between the UAE and the World Food Programme (WFP), and the efforts it is making in providing assistance to those affected by crises, tensions and epidemics around the world.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed praised the vital role being played by the WFP and stressed the UAE’s wholehearted support for the Programme, based on the UAE’s consistent approach of providing help and solidarity in times of adversity and serious challenges such as poverty, famines, unemployment, epidemics and serious diseases.

Beasley, the Executive Director of the WFP, expressed his appreciation for the humanitarian initiatives of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, the latest of which was His Highness’s initiative to evacuate a number of foreign citizens from the Chinese province of Hubei. He also praised the support UAE provided to the World Health Organization by allocating a plane that flew across medical supplies and equipment provided by WHO to Iran as part of its efforts to contain the coronavirus.

Beasley added that the UAE was a major donor to the WFP and a key partner in its humanitarian missions around the world.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.