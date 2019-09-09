UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Total CEO

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 10:30 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Total CEO

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received the Chairman of the board and Chief Executive Officer of Total, Patrick Pouyanné, at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis on Monday.

Pouyanné was accompanied by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State adn ADNOC Group CEO.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Pouyanné discussed cooperation opportunities between Total and Emirati specialised companies, institutions and sectors concerned with energy and ways to develop this vital sector to aid development, construction and prosperity globally.

They also spoke about the agenda of the 24th World Energy Congress currently underway in Abu Dhabi, which enables discussions amongst Ministers, CEOs, policymakers and industry practitioners on critical developments in the energy sector.

H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, attended the meeting.

Related Topics

World UAE Abu Dhabi Congress Industry

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Pri ..

50 seconds ago

Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Princ ..

1 minute ago

Hazza bin Zayed meets Iraqi Oil Minister

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives ADAC delegation

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Saudi Energy Minister

31 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Malaysia&#039;s Ministe ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.