Mohamed bin Zayed receives Total CEO

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received the Chairman of the board and Chief Executive Officer of Total, Patrick Pouyanné, at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis on Monday.

Pouyanné was accompanied by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State adn ADNOC Group CEO.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Pouyanné discussed cooperation opportunities between Total and Emirati specialised companies, institutions and sectors concerned with energy and ways to develop this vital sector to aid development, construction and prosperity globally.

They also spoke about the agenda of the 24th World Energy Congress currently underway in Abu Dhabi, which enables discussions amongst Ministers, CEOs, policymakers and industry practitioners on critical developments in the energy sector.

H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, attended the meeting.