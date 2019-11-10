Mohamed bin Zayed receives Total CEO, and Chairman of New York Stock Exchange

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received separately Patrick Pouyanné, CEO, Total, and Jeffrey Sprecher, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Intercontinental Exchange and Chairman of the New York Stock Exchange, on the sidelines of the 4th Abu Dhabi CEO Roundtable, where 30 of the world’s leading oil and gas companies gathered to discuss key industry challenges and opportunities in today's fast evolving global economy.

The fourth annual gathering of its kind in the middle East was held on the eve of the Abu Dhabi Petroleum Exhibition and Conference, ADIPEC, the world’s premier oil and gas conference, taking place in the UAE’s capital, from 11th-14th November.

During the two meetings, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed discussed the prospects of joint cooperation between the French oil and gas company and US exchanges and their Emirati counterpart across energy sectors.

Sheikh Mohamed and his French and American guests touched on the agenda of the three-day ADIPEC, which will get underway on Monday, 11 November. As a global platform for industry best-practice and innovation, ADIPEC will set the agenda for the future of the energy, oil and gas sector.

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, and ADNOC Group CEO, and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.