UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Total CEO, And Chairman Of New York Stock Exchange

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 08:00 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Total CEO, and Chairman of New York Stock Exchange

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received separately Patrick Pouyanné, CEO, Total, and Jeffrey Sprecher, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Intercontinental Exchange and Chairman of the New York Stock Exchange, on the sidelines of the 4th Abu Dhabi CEO Roundtable, where 30 of the world’s leading oil and gas companies gathered to discuss key industry challenges and opportunities in today's fast evolving global economy.

The fourth annual gathering of its kind in the middle East was held on the eve of the Abu Dhabi Petroleum Exhibition and Conference, ADIPEC, the world’s premier oil and gas conference, taking place in the UAE’s capital, from 11th-14th November.

During the two meetings, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed discussed the prospects of joint cooperation between the French oil and gas company and US exchanges and their Emirati counterpart across energy sectors.

Sheikh Mohamed and his French and American guests touched on the agenda of the three-day ADIPEC, which will get underway on Monday, 11 November. As a global platform for industry best-practice and innovation, ADIPEC will set the agenda for the future of the energy, oil and gas sector.

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, and ADNOC Group CEO, and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

Related Topics

World UAE Company Abu Dhabi Oil New York Stock Exchange Middle East Intercontinental Exchange November Gas National University From Industry Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Book Fair 2019 concludes yesterday

48 minutes ago

Air Arabia posts record third quarter net profit o ..

48 minutes ago

Dubai Municipality, Dubai Silicon Oasis launch fir ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives letter from Liberian Pr ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves 5th edition of Dubai ..

2 hours ago

Extending maternity leave in private sector will c ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.