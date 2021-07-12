(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received a telephone call today from President Kais Saied of Tunisia.

They discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation between the two brotherly countries in all fields, as well as the latest developments of COVID-19 and its health, humanitarian and social impacts.

Sheikh Mohamed affirmed the UAE's keenness to support Tunisia with its efforts to curb the impact of COVID-19 and prayed for the safety and security of the Tunisian people.

Earlier, Sheikh Mohamed ordered provision of 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Tunisia.