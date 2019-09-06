Mohamed bin Zayed receives two US senators, WFP Chief

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2019) The counterterror efforts made by the UAE and US as well as ways of coordinating efforts between UAE humanitarian aid departments and the World Food Programme (WFP) were the focus of a meeting His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, had with two US senators and the Executive Director of the UN World Food Programme, at Al Shati Palace today.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed reviewed with US senators, Todd Young and Angus King, the prospects for consolidating the friendship ties between the two countries.

They exchanged views on the latest regional developments and deliberated the counterterror efforts made by the two nations to establish security, stability and development in the middle East.

Sheikh Mohamed discussed with David Beasley a number of humanitarian issues and the challenges encountered by the UN programme in ensuring delivery of food supplies to the needy in various parts of the world as well as aspects of cooperation between the UAE humanitarian departments and WFP in this respect.