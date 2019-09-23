Mohamed bin Zayed receives UAE U-16, U-18 jiu-jitsu youth teams

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has received the UAE’s U-16 and U-18 national jiu-jitsu youth teams who recently participated in the recent World Youth Cup and the Balkan Open for Youth, in the Romanian capital Bucharest where they bagged 22 gold, silver and bronze medals.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed congratulated the champions and wished them further success in keeping the UAE flag flying high across regional and international sports forums.

He expressed his thanks to all state departments and organisations which supported the preparation of the jiu-jitsu teams and contributed to advancing their international level and competitiveness.

The champions expressed their sincere happiness at meeting H.

H. Sheikh Mohamed.

Attending the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, and H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, along with a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.

The U-18 Jiu-Jitsu champions got 13 colour medals, seven of which are gold, four silvers and two bronzes, earning the UAE undisputed lead in the international championship.