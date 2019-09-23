UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives UAE U-16, U-18 Jiu-jitsu Youth Teams

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 09:00 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives UAE U-16, U-18 jiu-jitsu youth teams

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has received the UAE’s U-16 and U-18 national jiu-jitsu youth teams who recently participated in the recent World Youth Cup and the Balkan Open for Youth, in the Romanian capital Bucharest where they bagged 22 gold, silver and bronze medals.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed congratulated the champions and wished them further success in keeping the UAE flag flying high across regional and international sports forums.

He expressed his thanks to all state departments and organisations which supported the preparation of the jiu-jitsu teams and contributed to advancing their international level and competitiveness.

The champions expressed their sincere happiness at meeting H.

H. Sheikh Mohamed.

Attending the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, and H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, along with a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.

The U-18 Jiu-Jitsu champions got 13 colour medals, seven of which are gold, four silvers and two bronzes, earning the UAE undisputed lead in the international championship.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Sports UAE Abu Dhabi Bucharest Lead Gold Silver Bronze All Court

Recent Stories

Rise in Industrial usage of CNG is increasingly la ..

6 minutes ago

Ultra-running legend Kouros to grace Al Marmoom Ul ..

6 minutes ago

No need for Google to apply 'right to be forgotten ..

15 minutes ago

Russia Registers 33 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

15 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks snap six-day losing run 24 Septem ..

17 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.