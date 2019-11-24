UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives UK National Security Adviser

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 10:30 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives UK National Security Adviser

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2019) The prospects for further fostering cooperation between the UAE and UK were the underlying topic of discussion at a meeting His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, had today with Sir Mark Philip Sedwill, Cabinet Secretary, Head of the Civil Service, and National Security Adviser of the United Kingdom.

The meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Shati', occasioned issues of interest with a particular emphasis on topics related to peace and stability in the region.

Attending the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; Ali Saeed Matar Al Neyadi, Chairman of the Federal Customs Authority; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority; and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the CPC, as well as Patrick Moody, UK Ambassador to UAE, along with the UK Cabinet Secretary' s accompanying delegation.

