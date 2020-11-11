UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives UK's Defence Senior Adviser To MENA

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 09:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received Lieutenant General Sir John Lorimer, the UK's Defence Senior Adviser to the middle East and North Africa, to exchange views on an array of regional and global issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting, which took place at Al Bahr Palace on Wednesday, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and the top British military official discussed the friendship and various aspects of bilateral cooperation and coordination between the UAE and the United Kingdom in the defence and military fields, and ways of developing them in a way that enhances joint action between the two friendly countries.

