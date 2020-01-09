UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives UNGA President

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 07:30 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives UNGA President

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, President of the 74th session of the United Nations, UN, General Assembly, who is currently visiting the UAE to participate in the 10th General Assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency, IRENA.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways of reinforcing the humanitarian and developmental cooperation between the UAE and the UN while highlighting the importance of supporting the environment, countering climate change and achieving sustainable development, especially in the areas of health and education.

They also discussed how to maintain security, peace and stability around the world, as well as several topics of mutual concern.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed stressed the UAE’s keenness, since its establishment, to encourage cooperation and build efficient partnerships with international humanitarian and developmental organisations.

Muhammad-Bande praised the UAE’s role in supporting international developmental efforts and for providing various sources of sustainable energy to developing communities.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, UAE Permanent Representative to the UN, and Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of Emaar Properties.

