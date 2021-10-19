UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives US Central Command Commander

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 09:15 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives US Central Command Commander

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today at Qasr Al Shati, General Kenneth F. McKenzie, Commander of the US Central Command (USCENTCOM).

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the USCENTCOM Commander discussed ways of strengthening relations of friendship,and joint cooperation and coordination between the UAE and US, particularly in defence and military fields.

They also exchanged views on an array of issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bn Hamad bn Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports, Yousef Al Otaiba, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the United States of America, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, and Major General Saleh bin Megrin Al Ameri, Commander of Joint Operations.

