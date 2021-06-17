UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives US Commander Of NATO's Resolute Support Mission In Afghanistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives US Commander of NATO's Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and General Austin Scott Miller, the commander of NATO's Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan, discussed the bilateral relations and ongoing cooperation between the UAE and US in the defence field.

This came as His Highness Sheikh Mohamed received Miller today at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi where they exchanged views over the latest developments in the region, primarily the withdrawal of the US troops and its NATO allies from Afghanistan, due to be completed by September 11.

Attending the meeting were Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Staff Lieutenant General, Engineer Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, and Major General Saleh Mohammed Saleh Mujren Al Amiri, Commander of Joint Operations, along with the delegation accompanying the US commander.

