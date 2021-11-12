Mohamed bin Zayed receives US National Security Council Coordinator for MENA region

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Friday, received National Security Council Coordinator for the middle East and North Africa, Brett McGurk and his delegation, at Al Shai Palace.

During the meeting, they discussed the strategic cooperation and joint coordination between the UAE and the United States (US) and ways to enhance them at all levels in the best interests of the two countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and McGurk exchanged views on the overall issues and topics of mutual interest, particularly the latest developments in the Middle East and joint work to enhance pillars of security, peace and stability in the region.

The US delegation included Robert Malley, Special Envoy for Iran, and several senior officials.

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; H.H. Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports board of Directors, and Yousef Manea Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States, attended the meeting.

Earlier, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed received a US Congress delegation led by Senator Ben Cardin.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcomed their visit to the UAE and pointed at the significance of such visits to exchange views and thoughts regarding various issues of mutual interest, especially the Middle East issues.

He discussed with the Congress delegation friendship ties and cooperation between the UAE and the US in various domains and ways to promote them for the benefit of the two friendly countries.

The parties also tackled a number of issues, the latest developments in the Middle East and efforts to achieve peace and stability and issues of joint interest.

They also exchanged views regarding them, especially concerning initiatives to build bridges of understanding and dialogue to build confidence among the region’s countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the UAE's keenness and support for all efforts to enhance permanent security and stability regionally and globally in cooperation with fraternal and friendly countries in the best interest of the peoples of the region of peace and prosperity.