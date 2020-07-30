UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives US Secretary Of The Army

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today deliberated the prospects of further strengthening the close bonds of cooperation between the UAE and US with Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy.

This came as H.H. Sheikh Mohamed today received at Al Bateen Palace the US minister with whom he reviewed ways of enhancing the defense relations between the two friendly nations.

Attending the meeting were H.

H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, Mohamed Mubarak AL Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Court of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Major General Staff Pilot Ibrahim Nasser Mohammed Al Alawi, Commander of the UAE Air Force and Air Defence, and Major General Saleh Mohamed Saleh Mujren Al Amiri, Commander of the UAE Land Forces.

