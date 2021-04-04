UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives US Special Presidential Envoy For Climate

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 10:30 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, who is visiting Abu Dhabi to attend the first Regional Climate Dialogue, hosted by the UAE.

The meeting, which was held at Al Shati Palace here, explored the prospects of accelerating cooperation between the UAE and the US in all areas relevant to environmental protection, and mitigation of the economic and ecological impacts of climate change.

The two sides underlined the importance of ensuring global synergy and sustaining cooperation between international organisations concerned to accelerate smart and sustainable solutions to address climate change challenges and help countries of the world meet their climate commitments and ensure a more sustainable future for humanity at large.

The discussions also touched on a number of the UAE's key renewable energy-based projects, aimed at curbing climate change and advancing sustainable development at the local and global levels.

The two sides, in this respect, underlined the importance of the UAE hosting the first Regional Climate Dialogue, being a platform for sharing ideas and views on the key global climate-related issues and challenges faced by the world.

The US presidential envoy commended the significant role played by the UAE in supporting renewable energy projects and the positive impact of such qualitative, proactive initiatives and projects on the future of humanity at large and on ensuring the sustainability of natural resources.

The first Regional Climate Dialogue focuses on national and regional preparations for the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26), set to run in November 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council & Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the UAE’s Special Envoy for Climate Change and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.

