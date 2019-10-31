UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives US Treasury Secretary

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 07:00 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives US Treasury Secretary

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Thursday, the US Secretary of the Treasury, Steven Mnuchin.

During the meeting, which took place at Sea Palace in Abu Dhabi, His Highness welcomed Secretary Mnuchin to the country. The two sides held discussions on current ties between the UAE and the US, and means to advance them, particularly across the trade and investment sector.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Mnuchin also reviewed current efforts undertaken by the two countries to isolate and dry up sources that finance terrorism.

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Ali Saeed Matar Al Neyadi, Customs Commissioner and Federal Customs Authority Chairman; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, EAA, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, were present during the meeting.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Court

Recent Stories

Southern Punjab and Northern play out high scoring ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Rescuessea Cyclone ‘Kyarr’affect ..

22 minutes ago

UAE, Suriname sign Bilateral Air Services Agreemen ..

35 minutes ago

JUI-F Chief contradicts PML-N's announcement about ..

36 minutes ago

RAK Tourism Development Authority partners with TU ..

50 minutes ago

Ghazi Ilm Din Shaheed's Urs observed

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.