Mohamed bin Zayed receives US Treasury Secretary

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Thursday, the US Secretary of the Treasury, Steven Mnuchin.

During the meeting, which took place at Sea Palace in Abu Dhabi, His Highness welcomed Secretary Mnuchin to the country. The two sides held discussions on current ties between the UAE and the US, and means to advance them, particularly across the trade and investment sector.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Mnuchin also reviewed current efforts undertaken by the two countries to isolate and dry up sources that finance terrorism.

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Ali Saeed Matar Al Neyadi, Customs Commissioner and Federal Customs Authority Chairman; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, EAA, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, were present during the meeting.