UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives World Food Programme Executive Director

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 05:30 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives World Food Programme Executive Director

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jul, 2019) ABU DHABI, 26th July 2019 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received David Beasley, Executive Director of the World food Programme, WFP, in Abu Dhabi today.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed Beasley's visit to the UAE, which is made within the framework of cooperation and coordination between the UAE humanitarian organisations and the WFP to help the needy and affected people in different parts of the world.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and the WFP Executive Director discussed means to liaise cooperation between the UAE authorities concerned with humanitarian affairs, and the programme. They also reviewed a number of topics relating to the humanitarian services and the challenges faced by the Programme to reach the affected people in some areas.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

Related Topics

World UAE Abu Dhabi Visit David July 2019 Court

Recent Stories

Germany to provide Rs 4 bln assistance for energy, ..

8 minutes ago

Anti-polio plan for mobile population coverage com ..

8 minutes ago

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) offloads five p ..

8 minutes ago

Shahbaz condoles death of Muhammad Aslam

8 minutes ago

Minister appreciates VU services for imparting lat ..

13 minutes ago

World Hepatitis Day 2019 to be observed on July 27 ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.