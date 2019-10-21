Mohamed bin Zayed receives ZHO delegation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received a delegation of the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO.

During the meeting held at Al Bahr Palace Majlis, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said that the UAE prioritises the empowerment of people of determination and their integration into society while expressing his pride at their giving, work and productivity, as well as their keenness to prove their abilities and skills.

He also affirmed the desire of the UAE’s leadership to provide world-class services and rehabilitation programmes for people of determination while pointing out that the UAE has succeeded in empowering and integrating people of determination and enabled them to participate with their peers in society, to ensure their future and guarantee them dignified life with full rights.

Abdullah Abdulali Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of the ZHO, stated that the organisation of the Special Olympics World Games in the UAE and its accompanying events and programmes have helped rehabilitate people of determination, of whom 120 were hired by several government authorities and private companies, under the supervision of the ZHO.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor to the President, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Crown Prince's Court, and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Al Humaidan added that the foundation has led in adopting the ideas and principles of the Special Olympics, to attract more Emirati nationals, train them and qualify them for the labour market.

The people of determination are currently tailoring 1 percent of school uniforms across the country in coordination with the Ministry of education, he added.