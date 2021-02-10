Mohamed bin Zayed renames Emirates Diplomatic Academy to 'Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy'

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has renamed the Emirates Diplomatic academy to 'Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy' in recognition of the efforts Dr.

Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, the Diplomatic Advisor to the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has been making across the years in serving State issues and strengthening the regional and international presence of the UAE on the world scene.

The move comes in recognition of the stature of Dr. Gargash, being one of the county's key diplomatic figures, who have made sincere and significant contributions over the past years to regional and international academic and political circles.