Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Sports Council’s board

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has issued a decision to restructure the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi sports Council.

The new board is chaired by H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and includes the following members, Dr. Yousef Al Shaiba Khamis Al Sheryani, Mohamed Hamad Jamer Al Hameli, Mohammed Thani Murshed Al Rumaithi, Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Abdullah Abdul Alali Abdullah Al-Humaidan, Mohamed Ibrahim Mahmoud Mohammed Al Mahmoud, and Suwaidan Rashed Al Dhaheri.