Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Board of Governors of International Fund for Houbara Conservation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2020) In his capacity as Chairman of Executive Council of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has issued a resolution restructuring the board of Governors of the International Fund for Houbara Conservation, IFHC, under the chairmanship of H.

H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The resolution Names the following as IFHC Board members: Mohamed Ahmed Al Bowardi as Deputy Chairman, Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Majid Ali Al Mansouri and Dr. Sheikha Salem Al Dhaheri.

The tenure of the Board will be renewable every three years as per the resolution.