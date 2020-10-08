Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Board of Trustees of Emirates College for Advanced Education

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has issued a resolution restructuring the board of Trustees of Emirates College for Advanced education, chaired by Jameela bint Salem Al Muheiri.

The resolution named Khoulod Matar Sultan Al Dhaheri as Deputy Chairperson of the Board of Trustees. Members of the Board will be representatives from Zayed University, UAE University, and Khalifa University, as well as a representative from one of the international educational institutions to be selected by the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees.