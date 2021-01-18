Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Etihad Aviation Group Board

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, has issued a Resolution restructuring the board of Directors of Etihad Aviation Group under the chairmanship of Mohamed Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei.

The council comprises of Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, Vice Chairman, Hisham Khaled Tawfiq Malak, Jassem Hussain Thabet, Masood Muhammad Muhammad Sharif Mahmood, Mansour Muhammad Abdul Qadir Al Mullah and Jacob Barend Kalkman.