Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Mohammed V University Board

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has issued a decision restructuring the Board of Trustees of Mohammed V University Abu Dhabi, chaired by Dr.

Mohammed Matar Al Kaabi.

The new board includes Dr. Mohamed Yousif Baniyas, Dr. Karima Matar Rashied bin Yalyel Almazroui, Dr. Saeed Amzazi, Mohammed Al Gashi and Dr. Jamaldine Alhani.