Mohamed Bin Zayed Restructures Mohammed V University Board

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 12:00 AM

Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Mohammed V University Board

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2020) ABU DHABI, 5th March 2020 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has issued a decision restructuring the Board of Trustees of Mohammed V University Abu Dhabi, chaired by Dr.

Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei.

The new board includes Dr. Farouq Hamada, Khalifa Mubarak Al Dhaheri, Dr. Saeed Amzzazi, Mohammed Ghashi, and Dr. Jamaldine Alhani.

Tenure of the board will be for three years, on a renewable basis.

