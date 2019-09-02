UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Reviews Chamber Of Commerce's Role In Driving Development Drive

Mon 02nd September 2019

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews Chamber of Commerce's role in driving development drive

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, was briefed on the current plans charted by the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ADCCI) and its role in regulating the emirate's business environment.

This came at a meeting with an ADCCI delegation led by Chairman Mohammed Thani Murshed Al Rumaithi, during which the delegates commended the support provided by H.H. Sheikh Mohamed for the chamber and its role in driving the country's overall development drive.

