Mohamed Bin Zayed Reviews COVID-19 Countermeasures With President Of European Commission

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 12:15 AM

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures with President of European Commission

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, reviewed the prospects of cooperation between the UAE and the European Union in a call with Ursula Gertrud von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

The conversation covered the global fight against COVID-19, with H.H.

Sheikh Mohamed emphasising the UAE's solidarity and cooperation with international efforts in facing the impact of the pandemic.

President of the European Commission expressed thanks and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Mohamed for his eminent role in delivering medical and humanitarian aid to various world countries during the COVID-19 crisis. She also hailed the measures taken by the UAE to curb the spread of the novel virus.

