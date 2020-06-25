Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures with King of Belgium

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, reviewed the prospects of cooperation between the UAE and Belgium in a call with King Philippe of Belgium.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and King of Belgium tackled a number of the latest regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The conversation also covered the global fight against COVID-19, and cooperation with international efforts and countermeasures in facing the impact of the pandemic.

The two sides stressed the importance of scientific researches aimed at achieving successful treatments and vaccines for coronavirus, and the need to support the institutions that develop them in various countries and globally, as well as to enhance cooperation and coordination among these bodies for more effectiveness of joint efforts in this regard.