UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Reviews COVID-19 Countermeasures With King Of Belgium

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 01:00 AM

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures with King of Belgium

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, reviewed the prospects of cooperation between the UAE and Belgium in a call with King Philippe of Belgium.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and King of Belgium tackled a number of the latest regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The conversation also covered the global fight against COVID-19, and cooperation with international efforts and countermeasures in facing the impact of the pandemic.

The two sides stressed the importance of scientific researches aimed at achieving successful treatments and vaccines for coronavirus, and the need to support the institutions that develop them in various countries and globally, as well as to enhance cooperation and coordination among these bodies for more effectiveness of joint efforts in this regard.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Belgium Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai leads global FDI destinations in readiness a ..

51 minutes ago

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, urges people to co ..

2 hours ago

ADNEC field hospital now free of COVID-19 patients

3 hours ago

AMF releases general guidelines for central banks ..

4 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Mohammed Bin Rashid Uni ..

4 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority su ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.