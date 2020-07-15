Mohamed bin Zayed, Russian President discuss bilateral relations, regional and international issues

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Russian President, Vladimir Putin discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in various fields as part of the existing strategic partnership between the two friendly countries.

In a phone call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President Putin tackled the latest developments in the middle East, especially the Libyan crisis and the importance of dialogue, unifying efforts and returning to the political dialogue in a way that achieves development, stability and peace for the Libyan people.

During the conversation, they reviewed a number of issues of mutual interest, most important were the latest developments on fight against COVID-19 pandemic and the global efforts to limit its repercussions.