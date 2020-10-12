UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed, Russian President Explore Ways To Solidify Joint Strategic Partnership

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 08:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2020) During a phone call on Monday, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Russian President, Vladimir Putin, discussed ways of enhancing bilateral relations in light of the existing strategic partnership between the two friendly countries.

The two leaders also explored means to advance this partnership to serve the interests of their peoples.

The conversation dealt with developments in the situation in the middle East and Caucasus regions, and the efforts being made to contain and settle tensions and conflicts in them, as well as several regional and international issues of common concern.

The two sides also discussed developments about the COVID-19 pandemic in the two countries and the world, and ways to support and strengthen cooperation between them in dealing with it. They also spoke about containing the repercussions on the health, humanitarian domain, and economy, and especially joint cooperation in developing a vaccine against the virus.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his congratulations to the Russian President on his birthday.

Related Topics

World Russia UAE Abu Dhabi Vladimir Putin Middle East

